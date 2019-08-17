Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

College Student Pricing

College Tickets @ Bristol Motor Speedway - NASCAR’s biggest party!





4 ways to purchase college tickets:

Call our ticket office (866) 415-4158 Come by our Ticket Office in-person inside the Bruton Smith building during open hours If you want to purchase in a group of 5 or more tickets, contact Ashton White Purchase tickets on race weekends at any ticket booth with a valid student ID

**You can NOT purchase college tickets online

2019 August NASCAR Pricing:

$70 – 3 Day package (Thursday – Saturday)

$60 Weekend (Friday & Saturday)

$45 Cup day

$20 single-day Xfinity

2019 August Truck Race:

$10 wknd add on

$15 single-day ticket

2020 April NASCAR Pricing:



$50 Weekend (Saturday & Sunday)

$35 Cup day

$20 single-day Xfinity

2020 September NASCAR Pricing:



$70 – 3 Day package (Thursday – Saturday)

$60 Weekend (Friday & Saturday)

$45 Cup day

$20 single-day Xfinity

2020 September Truck Race:

$10 wknd add on

$15 single-day ticket



*Each college student may purchase 2 discounted tickets with a VALID college ID &/or student .edu email address (the guest does not have to be a student). Tickets can be emailed to the .edu email address, or can be picked up with a valid student ID.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCES INCLUDED WITH COLLEGE TICKETS:

Pre-Race Track Walk** prior to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race

Post-Race Winner’s Celebration** following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race

**Please pick up premium passes at Gate/Ticket Booth 13 on race day.

Camping:

Tent & RV camping available! - link the camping website here

Parking:

FREE PARKING is available at White Top Creek Park or at Speedway Parking & Camping on TN Highway 394 (Walk or use FREE Shuttle) or

is available at or at on TN Highway 394 (Walk or use FREE Shuttle) or Take the BMS Park & Ride for just $20 per person. The bus picks you up and drops you off, just show up and enjoy.

Entertainment:

Bristol’s Free College Tailgate – The Parking Lot Party – located in the Fan Midway – Near Corporate Displays on the front-stretch side of property, across the Orange Bridge.

Giant Beer Pong

Giant Jenga

Corn Hole

Live DJ

Ride the huge inflatable Bull'

and more

Fan Zone Stage, in-front of the ‘B-R-I-S-T-O-L’ Tower

Bristol’s only post-race party on Friday Night – The Foam Party, immediately following the Food City 300 Friday night at the Fan Zone Stage!

immediately following the Food City 300 Friday night at the Fan Zone Stage! SO MUCH MORE!

BRING YOUR OWN COOLER into the stadium! (No bigger than 14” x 14” – no glass)