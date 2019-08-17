Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
The campfires, the laughs, the racing, the music, the sights, smells and the check off your bucket list. Fierce clashes and heart-stopping finishes are hallmarks of the most popular race in NASCAR, and if history’s any indication The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is guaranteed to entertain guests with yet another epic battle inside the Last Great Colosseum! Join us at America's Night Race. See you in August. It's Bristol Baby!
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Ticket Pricing
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Single Event Tickets
Stadium Sections
|WHITE
Feb. 2 - July 31
|CHECKERED
Aug. 1 - Race
|Kids Ticket
Every Day Low Price
|Petty Low Rows (Rows 1-19)
|$65
|$70
|$10
|Thunder Alley (JJ/Yarb Rows 1-10)
|$75
|$80
|$10
|Wallace Tower
|$85
|$90
|$10
|Petty (Rows 20-38), JJ/Yarb (Rows 11-19)
|$100
|$110
|$10
|Waltrip K-JJ; JJ/Yarb (Rows 20-38)
|$110
|$120
|$10
|Kulwicki; Waltrip A-J
|$120
|$130
|$10
|Kulwicki & Petty Terraces
|$130
|$140
|$10
|Pearson
|$130
|$140
|$10
|Earnhardt Terrace R-BB
|$140
|$150
|$10
|Pearson & Gordon Terraces
|$140
|$150
|$10
|The Allisons (A-F; J-P)
|$145
|$155
|$10
|Earnhardt Terrace (A-Q)
|$155
|$165
|$10
|Allison Terrace (A-E; K-P)
|$160
|$170
|$10
|The Allisons Prime (G-I)
|$160
|$170
|$10
|Allisons Terrace Prime (F-J)
|$175
|$185
|$10
August Weekend Ticket Pricing
August Weekend Tickets
Stadium Sections
|WHITE
Feb. 2 - July 31
|CHECKERED
Aug. 1 - Race
|Kids Ticket
Every Day Low Price
|Petty Low Rows (Rows 1-19)
|$85
|$95
|$10
|Thunder Alley (JJ/Yarb Rows 1-10)
|$100
|$110
|$10
|Wallace Tower
|$110
|$120
|$10
|Petty (Rows 20-38), JJ/Yarb (Rows 11-19)
|$125
|$135
|$10
|Waltrip K-JJ, JJ/Yarb 20-38
|$140
|$150
|$10
|Kulwicki, Waltrip A-J
|$170
|$180
|$10
|Kulwicki & Petty Terraces
|$180
|$190
|$10
|Pearson
|$180
|$190
|$10
|Earnhardt Terrace R-BB
|$190
|$200
|$10
|Pearson & Gordon Terraces
|$190
|$200
|$10
|The Allisons (A-F; J-P)
|$195
|$205
|$10
|Earnhardt Terrace (A-Q)
|$195
|$205
|$10
|Allison Terrace (A-E; K-P)
|$205
|$215
|$10
|The Allisons Prime (G-I)
|$205
|$215
|$10
|Allisons Terrace Prime (F-J)
|$210
|$220
|$10
Special Offers
Is Martin Truex Jr. One of your favorite Drivers? Want to be part of a Q&A with Martin on race day. Well, our friends at Bass Pro Shops are offering another amazing package for this year's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
This awesome package includes a grandstand ticket, a Bass Pro Shops hat and a raceday Q&A with Martin himself. All for just $69! What an amazing deal!
Click below and follow the instructions to book your seat at NASCAR's #1 Race and see Martin on raceday!
Click the link below and use code: B19BPS
College Student Pricing
College Tickets @ Bristol Motor Speedway - NASCAR’s biggest party!
4 ways to purchase college tickets:
- Call our ticket office (866) 415-4158
- Come by our Ticket Office in-person inside the Bruton Smith building during open hours
- If you want to purchase in a group of 5 or more tickets, contact Ashton White
- Purchase tickets on race weekends at any ticket booth with a valid student ID
**You can NOT purchase college tickets online
- $70 – 3 Day package (Thursday – Saturday)
- $60 Weekend (Friday & Saturday)
- $45 Cup day
- $20 single-day Xfinity
- $10 wknd add on
- $15 single-day ticket
2020 April NASCAR Pricing:
- $50 Weekend (Saturday & Sunday)
- $35 Cup day
- $20 single-day Xfinity
2020 September NASCAR Pricing:
- $70 – 3 Day package (Thursday – Saturday)
- $60 Weekend (Friday & Saturday)
- $45 Cup day
- $20 single-day Xfinity
2020 September Truck Race:
- $10 wknd add on
- $15 single-day ticket
*Each college student may purchase 2 discounted tickets with a VALID college ID &/or student .edu email address (the guest does not have to be a student). Tickets can be emailed to the .edu email address, or can be picked up with a valid student ID.
- Pre-Race Track Walk** prior to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race
- Post-Race Winner’s Celebration** following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race
- Tent & RV camping available! - link the camping website here
- FREE PARKING is available at White Top Creek Park or at Speedway Parking & Camping on TN Highway 394 (Walk or use FREE Shuttle) or
- Take the BMS Park & Ride for just $20 per person. The bus picks you up and drops you off, just show up and enjoy.
- Giant Beer Pong
- Giant Jenga
- Corn Hole
- Live DJ
- Ride the huge inflatable Bull'
- and more
Fan Zone Stage, in-front of the ‘B-R-I-S-T-O-L’ Tower
- Bristol’s only post-race party on Friday Night – The Foam Party,immediately following the Food City 300 Friday night at the Fan Zone Stage!
- SO MUCH MORE!
Group Ticket Packages
BMS is the perfect destination to host a group, whether it's small or large businesses, civic or church organizations, social clubs or charter buses or even just a collection of fans. If you are looking to entertain clients or customers, reward your employees, build camaraderie with your team or just have a reunion with family and friends, Bristol Motor Speedway is the perfect place.
The Last Great Colosseum is truly a unique venue that your group will love and ask to return to
To take advantage of our group pricing offers (20 members or more) please contact:
Ashton White, Group Sales Associate at (423) 989-6906
FanVision and Racing Electronics
Looking for a way to listen to the radio, driver scanners and more during the race?
Well, get your Racing Electronics Scanner or FanVision device through the Bristol Motor Speedway Ticket Office and you will take the racing experience to the next level!
Learn more by watching the Videos Below
FanVision
Racing Electronics and The New "Legend" - Check it out
North Lot Premium Parking
Spring:
- 2-day Parking (Saturday/Sunday)– $100
- Food City 500 (Sunday)–$75
- Xfinity 300/ Zombie Auto 150 (Saturday)– $50
- Bush’s Beans Pole Day (Friday)– $25
August
- 2-day Parking (Friday/Saturday)–Waitlist
- Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Saturday)–Waitlist
- Food City 300 (Friday)– $50
- UNOH 200/ Bush’s Beans 150 (Thursday)– $25
Parking is first-come, first-served. Space saving is not permitted. If you would like to park together, you must arrive together.
Satellite Parking/Park & Ride
ALL AREAS SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
LET SOMEONE ELSE DO THE DRIVING
Satellite parking allows guests to park away from the track and travel via shuttle bus to avoid congested driving conditions. Guests parking in these lots will be provided shuttle service to BMS at a cost of $20 per round trip. Reservations required. Please be prepared to show I.D. at the pick up location.
FYI….. Post-event park and ride shuttles will depart approximately 45 minutes after the race.
Space is limited so call today to make your reservation.
Park and Ride locations include:
Bristol, VA: [SOLD OUT]
- Sugar Hollow Park, 3600 Lee Highway, between exits 7 and 10 off I-81.
Blountville, TN: [SOLD OUT]
- Sullivan Central High School, Exit 66, I-81 at 113 Shipley Ferry Road.
Johnson City, TN: [SOLD OUT]
- ETSU, Lot #9, corner of West State of Franklin and University Parkway.
Kingsport, TN: [SOLD OUT]
- Sullivan North High School, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway.
The Bristol Club
Do you want a fully climate-controlled environment with all-inclusive meals and drinks, NASCAR celebrity appearances and the best "theater-style" seat in the house? Look no further than The Bristol Club where we take care of everything so you can make memories with your friends, family or colleagues and enjoy the best short track racing in the country. Call or email now to secure your season or weekend pass*.
Amenities:
- Reserved theater-style seating in a climate-controlled skybox suite
- NASCAR Celebrity appearances
- Commemorative Bristol Club souvenir
- Bristol Club credential holder and lanyard
- One parking pass per 2 weekend tickets purchased
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- All-Inclusive Meals each day with non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products and water)
- Two (2) complimentary domestic beer/wine cooler tickets per day for fans 21 & older with valid ID
- Cash bar serving beer, wine coolers & mixed drinks
- Pre-Race Track Walk for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race days
- Door prizes given away on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race days
*Season Pass includes 6 days of racing including Pole Day, XFINITY series race, and MENCS race in April & the Truck race, XFINITY series race, and MENCS race in August.
*Weekend pass includes 3 days of racing in April or August.
Featured Appearances:
Thursday - Ross Chastain, Chase Cabre & Reuben Garcia
Friday - Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett
Saturday - Terry Labonte, Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon, David Ragan
Super Fan Suites
SOLD OUT ON SATURDAY AUGUST 17th (CUP DAY)
There’s nothing better than high-fiving your fellow fan as you both cheer on your favorite driver to victory at The Last Great Colosseum. What if you could be surrounded by just diehards who share the exact same passion as you for a certain driver? Now you can with the new BMS Driver Suites!
The new BMS Driver Suites are climate-controlled suites with comfortable theater-style seating themed to a specific driver. Guests in the suite will enjoy food and beverage as they come together to see their driver battle around the high banks.
AND...If your driver wins, you're going to celebrate with him in Victory Lane
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race scheduled driver suites:
-
Kyle Busch
-
Chase Elliott (UPDATE - Guests will get to attend an exclusive Chase Q&A Session on property - details to come)
Amenities:
- Reserved theater-style seating in a climate-controlled skybox suite for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Day only
- One parking pass per 2 tickets purchased
- One FanVision Scanner and Headset per guest
- Driver Themed Gift per guest
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- All-Inclusive Meal with non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products and water)
- Cash bar serving beer, wine coolers & mixed drinks
- Pre-Race Track Walk for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race days
- Adult & Children under 12 years of age pricing available
*Driver themed suites do not include driver appearances
Busch Banks & Brews
Busch Banks & Brews features several distinct product offerings with a convenient location right inside Gate 3. Luxury Corporate Loge Boxes, Reserved Public Loge Box seats and Reserved Barstools on the deck overlooking turns 1 & 2. It's so close, you can practically touch the cars.
RESERVED BARSTOOL SEATING
- Reserved barstool seating on the deck for XFINITY Series & Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Each package includes a Pre-Race Track Walk pass for on-track access before the race on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day
- (2) beer tickets (for guests 21 years or older with valid ID)
Cashbar serving Busch, Busch Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Shock Top beers, mixed drinks & Ole Smoky Moonshine cocktails
- NO COOLERS ALLOWED - a cooler corral will be provided upon check-in
RESERVED LOGE BOX SEATING - SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
- Reserved public luxury box seating for XFINITY Series & Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Access to the Busch Banks & Brews Deck
- Each package includes a Pre-Race Track Walk pass for on-track access before the race on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Day
- Racing Electronics Scanner with headsets for each guest
- All-inclusive catered meals & non-alcoholic drinks (Coca-Cola products & water)
- (2) beer tickets (for guests 21 years or older with valid ID)
Cashbar serving Busch, Busch Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Shock Top beers, mixed drinks & Ole Smoky Moonshine cocktails
- Closed-circuit TV's located throughout the Deck area
- NO COOLERS ALLOWED - a cooler corral will be provided upon check-in
CORPORATE LOGE BOXES
- 6 or 8 Person luxury loge boxes available for the NASCAR XFINITY Series & Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Each guest receives a Pre-Race Track Walk pass for on-track access before the race on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Day
- One Reserved parking pass per Loge Box
- Racing Electronics Scanner with headsets for each guest
- Listen to your favorite driver
- Listen to the PRN Broadcast of the race
- Guests can also talk with each other with these headsets
- All-inclusive catered meals & non-alcoholic drinks (Coca-Cola products & water)
Cashbar serving Busch, Busch Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Shock Top beers, mixed drinks & Ole Smoky Moonshine cocktails
- Access for all guests to the Busch Banks & Brews Deck
- Closed-circuit TV's located throughout the Loge Box area
- NO COOLERS ALLOWED - a cooler corral will be provided upon check-in
Bristol Tap Room & Lounge
SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST WEEKEND 2019
The Bristol Tap Room
This unique package includes indoor skybox suite access in a fun atmosphere high above the World’s Fastest Half Mile. This incredible view allows you to see all of the action on the entire track, as well as the front and backstretch pit roads.
Amenities:
- Reserved Barstool seating for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events in climate controlled, luxury skybox suite
- Pre-Race Track Walk on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Day
- NASCAR Celebrity appearances
- Catered meal & non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products & water)
- Cash bar serving draft beer, can beer, wine & mixed drinks
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- Closed-circuit TVs
- Private restrooms
- Elevator access to suite level
The Bristol Tap Room Lounge
Step inside the Bristol Tap Room Lounge for one of the best seats in the house. Experience the Last Great Colosseum from your reserved suite seat while enjoying everything the Bristol Tap Room has to offer. This exclusive, members-only lounge package includes two days of action packed racing at Bristol.
Amenities:
- Reserved theatre-style seating for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events in climate controlled, luxury skybox suite
- Pre-Race Track Walk on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Day
- NASCAR Celebrity appearances
- Catered meal & non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products & water)
- Cash bar serving draft beer, can beer, wine & mixed drinks
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- Private Restrooms
- Elevator access to suite level
Featured Appearances:
Friday - Ty Dillon
Saturday - Terry Labonte, Kurt Busch
The Apex
Once you set foot inside the infield of The Last Great Colosseum, you will look up in awe as you make your way to the only indoor infield hospitality area. A climate-controlled sports bar-type luxury environment beckons you, complete with closed-circuit tv's, cold garage passes and more, to see racing up close and personal as 40 of NASCAR's best rocket past just a few feet away
NASCAR Race Weekend Amenities Include:
- Access to Apex for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Climate controlled sports bar, luxury setting with closed circuit TV's, lounge seating, private restrooms
- Access to the Ole Smoky Roof at Turn 4 in the infield
- Cold Pit Pass for pre-race access to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage on race day
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- Catered meals & non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products & water)
- Two (2) complimentary domestic beer tickets per day for fans 21 & older with valid ID
- Cash bar serving beer, wine, & mixed drinks
- Fan Vision headset and scanner provided to each guest.
Turn 1 Tavern
SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
Amenities:
Reserved theater-style seating in a climate-controlled skybox suite for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Pre-Race Track Walk for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 diecast car
- Access to the adjoining outdoor roof deck
- One parking pass per 2 tickets purchased
- Catered meals & non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products & water)
- Two (2) complimentary domestic beer tickets per day for fans 21 & older with valid ID
- Cash bar serving beer, bourbon, wine & mixed drinks
- Fan Vision headset and scanner provided to each guest
Ole Smoky Roof At Turn 4
SOLD OUT FOR SATURDAY AUGUST 17 (Cup Day)
The Ole Smoky Moonshine Roof at Turn 4 is an upscale experience right in the infield at Bristol Motor Speedway.
We are able to offer access that has only been available to drivers, owners, team members and NASCAR insiders. Accessible via the pedestrian tunnel and located on the Media Center roof terrace, you will have the best spot in the infield for viewing all of the racing action.
NASCAR Race Weekend Amenities:
- Two-day access for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events
- Each pass is COMPLETELY TRANSFERABLE so you can share with your friends
- Lounge areas complete with sofa-style seating, high top tables, and barstools
- Cash bar serving beer, mixed drinks, Ole Smoky Moonshine cocktails, soft drinks, and water
- Light snacks included
NOW available as a Thursday, August 15 (Truck/K&N) upgrade for just $35 - Call Today!
The Ole Smoky Lounge
SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
Bristol Motor Speedway was born from the legends of the Appalachian Mountains. Ride the elevator and experience this luxury skybox slice of rustic mountain Americana, complete with outdoor access to the Ole Smoky Roof at Turn 4 viewing area and Ole Smoky Moonshine in-suite sampling. There isn't a more American way to appreciate and enjoy one of the country's favorite pastimes.
- Reserved theatre-style seating for XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Events
- Access to the Ole Smoky Roof at Turn 4 in the infield
- Pre-Race Track Walk on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series day
- One (1) Lot E Parking Pass per two (2) suite tickets purchased
- Ole Smoky Moonshine sampling in suite (limit two (2) per guest, per day)
- Catered meals & non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products & water)
- Two (2) complimentary domestic beer tickets per day for fans 21 & older with valid ID
- Cash bar serving beer & mixed drinks
The Chairman's Experience
SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
Looking for the next level of ultra-premium motorsports experiences? Then look no further than the all-new Chairman's Experience at Bristol!
Your weekend of luxury begins with a totally renovated suite with comfortable race seating and personal wifi access. After enjoying our finest suite, your on-call golf cart will take you to the infield to enjoy all the action of your all-access Hot Pit Pass. Experience all the action of cars for an amazing up-close perspective, but don't lose track of time, you won't want to miss out on your never-before-available access to the driver's meeting or pre-race ceremonies.
Once the racing begins, you will have access to the exclusive Ole Smoky Roof in Turn 4 or you can retire to your suite to indulge in a craft-style menu featuring local and in-season cuisine and of course don't miss out on the 20-minute massage. The night ends with unprecedented victory lane access. Interested?
Welcome to The Chairman's Experience….
Pre-Race Pit Stop
SOLD OUT FOR AUGUST 2019
Amenities:
- Access to the Pre-Race Concert & Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver Intros
- Add-on to any ticket package for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day
- Cold Pit Pass for pre-race access to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage on race day
- Cash Bar with Coca-Cola products, beer, and water available
- Concession style food service available for purchase
- Live music & entertainment prior to the Pre-Race Concert & Driver Intro
- Watch the start of the race from this area until Lap 100
Pre-Race Track Walk
Spend time on the High Banks before the race and sign the Start/Finish Line.
Free for Kids 12 and under with a paying adult (2 Kids per adult)
- Add-on to any ticket package for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race day.
- Enter at the Flagman stand at the Start/Finish Line
- Access to the front stretch, turns 1 and 2, and backstretch track and apron surface.
- Sign the Start/Finish line and track wall
- Interactive games and entertainment along the walk
- Coolers allowed
High Banks & Heels Women's Suite
- Reserved theater-style seating in a climate-controlled skybox suite
- NASCAR Celebrity appearances
- One parking pass per 2 tickets purchased (Lot E)
- Official souvenir event program and 1/64 die cast car
- All-Inclusive Meals each day with non-alcoholic beverages (Coca-Cola products, tea and water)
- Two (2) complimentary domestic beer/wine cooler tickets per day for fans 21 & older with valid ID
- Cash bar serving beer, wine coolers & mixed drinks
- Pre-Race Track Walk for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race days
- Exclusive offer for High Banks & Heels members - JOIN TODAY!
- Additional suite seats may be purchased for family and guests
Jeff Gordon Terrace Grandstand Half Moon Tables
Do you want an amazing experience in the grandstands for 4 people (or more) at Bristol? The Jeff Gordon Terrace Grandstand Half Moon Tables is the choice for you. Why? Because concessions, restrooms and other amenities just steps away and you and your party get FanVision units for free all while lounging in incredibly comfortable seats with a perfect view of track. Contact the Bristol ticket office today and ask for the "Jeff Gordon Terrace Half-Moon Tables" today! 1-866-415-4158.
Fan Schedule
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|9:00 AM to 8:00 PM
|Ticket Office Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
|Guest Services Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
|Speedway World Souvenir Store Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|4:30 PM
Johnson City Race Party Shuttles Begin
Pick up locations:
|6:00 PM
|Johnson City Race Party at Founders Park - Featuring Appearance by Kyle Petty
|
|9:00AM to 6:00PM
|Ticket Office Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00AM to 6:00PM
|Guest Services Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00AM to 6:00PM
|Speedway World Souvenir Store Open / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM
|White Top Camping Opens
|10:00 AM
|Speedway Children's Charities 22nd Annual Golf Tournament presented by Baker's Construction Services / Tri-Cities Golf Course, Blountville, TN
|11:00AM to 5:00PM
|BMS Credentials Open / The South Building
|12:00PM to 3:00PM
|NASCAR Credential Office Open / The South Building
|12:00 PM
Food City Family Race Night Shuttles Begin
Pick up locations:
|1:00 PM to 9:00 PM
|Food City Family Race Night / Downtown Bristol - State Street
|
|6:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lots Open / South, North, Dragway, Copperhead Rd. and Speedway Parking
|7:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lot Open / Lot A
|6:30 AM to 8:30 PM
|NASCAR Credentials Open / The South Building
|7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
|BMS Credentials Open / The South Building
|7:00 AM
|Garage/Infield Opens (Gate 9/ Infield)
|7:30 AM
|Ticket Booth 9 Opens
|8:00 AM
|Shuttle Route / Orange and Blue Tram Routes Begin
|8:30 AM to 1 hour conclusion of Event
|Guest Services / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM
|Shuttle Route / Green, Yellow and Red Tram Routes Begin
|9:00 AM to conclusion of Event
|Guest Welcome Villages / Fan Zone and Fan Midway
|9:00 AM to conclusion of Event
|Guest Service Booths / Outside and Inside Locations
|9:00 AM
|Ticket Office Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM
|Ticket Booths Open / Booths 3, 13 and 16
|9:00 AM
|Speedway World Souvenir Store Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|10:00 AM
|Fan Zone Stage
|9:00 AM to conclusion of Event
|Spectator Gates Open / Gates 2, 3, 6, 8, 13 & 15
|9:05 AM to 9:55 AM
|UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series 1st Practice
|10:00 AM to after UNOH 200
|Souvenir Trailers Open / Fan Zone and Fan Midway
|10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
|Kids Zone Open / Fan Zone
|10:05 AM to 10:55 AM
|Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series 1st Practice
|11:05AM to 11:55PM
|UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Final Practice
|12:05 PM to 1:25PM
|Bush's Beans 150 NASCAR K & N Pre Series - East Final Practice
|1:35PM to 2:25PM
|Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice
|3:00 PM
|Suites and Suite Gates Open / Gates 7, 10 and 18
|3:30 PM to 4:15 PM
|Food City 300 Xfinity Series Autograph Session (TBD)
|3:30 PM
|Bush's Beans 150 NASCAR K & N Pro Series - East Qualifying (2 Laps-All Positions)
|4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities 50/50 Raffle Sales
|4:35 PM
|UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Qualifying (2 Laps - All Positions)
|5:55 PM
|Bush's Beans 150 NASCAR K & N Pro Series - East Driver Introductions
|6:00 PM
|Ryan Blaney Appearance at Food City #617, 1430 Volunteer Parkway Bristol, TN 37620 (First 125 people, wristband distribution starts at 5 PM). #12 show car there from 4 -7 PM.
|6:15 PM to the conclusion of Event
|Start of Bush's Beans 150 NASCAR K & N Pro Series - East (150 Laps, 79.95 Miles)
|7:00 PM
|Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Hemric Appearance at Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, TN
|8:00 PM
|UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Driver Introductions
|8:30 PM to conclusion of Event
|Start UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (200 Laps, 106.6 Miles)
|Post Event Concert
|BIG AND RICH at Earhart Campground
Friday, August 16, 2019
|6:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lots Open / South, North, Dragway, Copperhead Rd. and Speedway Parking
|7:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lot Open / Lot A
|7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
|BMS Credentials Open / The South Building
|7:30 AM to 7:00 PM
|NASCAR Credentials Open / The South Building
|8:00 AM
|Garage/Infield Opens
|8:30 AM
|Shuttle Route / Orange Tram Route Begins
|8:30 AM to half way point of race
|Speedway World Souvenir Store Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 1 hour conclusion of Event
|Guest Services Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to TBD
|Ticket Office Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:30 AM
|Shuttle Route / Blue Tram Route Begins
|10:00 AM
|Shuttle Route / Green, Yellow and Red Tram Routes Begin
|10:00 AM to after Food City 300
|Souvenir Trailers Open / Fan Zone and Fan Midway
|10:00 AM to 1 hour conclusion of Event
|Guest Welcome Villages Open / Fan Zone and Fan Midway
|10:00 AM
|Fan Zone Stage Opens
|10:00 AM to conclusion of Event
|Guest Service Booths Open / Outside and Inside Locations
|10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
|Kids Zone Opens / Fan Zone
|10:30 AM
|Ticket Booths Open / Booths 2, 3, 9, 11, 13 and 16
|10:30 AM to conclusion of Event
|Spectator Gates Open / Gates 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15 / Stairwell 2, Elevator Towers B, C, E
|11:05 AM to 11:55 AM
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series 1st Practice
|12:00PM
|Spectator Gates Open / Gates 1, 5 & 17
|12:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Cornhole Tournament Qualifiers / Fan Zone
|12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
|Bristol's Parking Lot Party(Ages 18 and Above/College)/Fan Midway
|1:00 PM to 1 hour after start of Race
|Hospitality Village Open / Fan Midway
|1:05 PM to 1:55 PM
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Monster Energy Series Final Practice
|2:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Preview for Live Auction / The Bruton Smith Building 3rd Floor
|2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|Trackside Live/Trackside Live Stage - Fan Zone
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Live Auction (Bruton Smith Building)
|3:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Cornhole Tournament Qualifiers / Fan Zone
|3:00 PM
|Suites and Suite Gates Open / Gates 7, 10 and 18
|4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities 50/50 raffle booths Open
|4:05 PM
|Pinty's Qualifying for Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Two Laps - All Positions)
|5:45 PM
|Pinty's Qualifying for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying (2 Laps - All Positions)
|7:00 PM
|Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Introductions
|7:30 PM to conclusion of Event
|Start of Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series (300 Laps, 159.9 Miles)
|10:00 PM to 11:59 PM
|Friday Night Foam Party (Ages 18 and above) Trackside Live Stage/Fan Zone
Saturday, August 17, 2019
|6:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lots Open / South, North, Dragway, Copperhead Rd. and Speedway Parking
|7:00 AM
|BMS Parking Lot Open / Lot A
|9:00 AM
|Worship/ Church Services
|9:00 AM
|Speedway World Souvenir Store Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 1 hr Conclusion of Event
|Guest Services Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to TBD
|Ticket Office Opens / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Cornhole Tournament / Fan Zone
|9:30 AM
|Shuttle Route / Orange and Blue Tram Route Begin
|10:00 AM
|Kevin Harvick Appearance at Food City #669, 1921 Highway 394 Blountville, TN 37617 (First 100 people with wristbands - wristband distribution starts at 8 AM)
|10:00 AM
|Shuttle Route / Green, Yellow and Red Tram Routes Begin
|10:00 AM to conclusion of Event
|Guest Welcome Villages and Guest Services Open / Outside locations
|10:00 AM to after Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|Souvenir Trailers Open / Fan Zone and Fan Midway
|10:00 AM
|Fan Zone Stage
|10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
|Kids Zone Opens / Fan Zone
|11:00 AM
|Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Newman Appearance at the Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, TN
|11:00 AM to 8:00 PM
|BMS Credentials Opens / The South Building
|12:00PM
|Ticket Booth 9 Opens
|12:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Cornhole Tournament Qualifiers / Fan Zone
|12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
|Bristol's Parking Lot Party (Ages 18 and Above/College)/Fan Midway
|1:00PM
|Ticket Booths Open / Booths 2, 3, 13 and 16
|1:00 PM to 1 hour after start of Race
|Hospitality Village Open / Fan Midway
|1:30PM to 7:30 PM
|NASCAR Credentials / The South Building
|2:00 PM
|Garage/Infield Opens
|2:00 PM to conclusion of Event
|Spectator Gates Open / Gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, & 17/ Stairwell 2/Elevator Towers B,C,E
|2:00 PM to conclusion of Event
|Suite Gates Open / Gates 7, 10, and 18
|2:00 PM to end of Lap 100
|Pre Race Pit Stop / Infield-Frontstetch
|2:00 PM to conclusion of Event
|Guest Service Booths / Inside locations (See Guest Guide Maps for locations)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Track Walk/Tours (must enter no later than 4:30PM)
|2:30 PM
|Corbette Jackson Concert / Infield, Pre-Race Pit Stop Stage
|2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|Cold Pass / Infield
|3:00 PM
|Speedway Children's Charities Cornhole Tournament / Fan Zone
|3:45 PM
|Corbette Jackson Concert - Infield/Pre-Race Pit Stop/Colossus TV
|4:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Trackside LIve / Trackside Live Stage - Fan Zone
|4:30 PM
|TweetUP / The Bruton Smith Building
|4:30 PM
|Tim Dugger Concert - Infield/Pre-Race Pit Stop/Colossus TV
|5:45 PM to 6:45 PM
|Travis Denning Pre-Race Concert - Infield/Pre-Race Pit Stop
|6:30 PM
|HOT PASS IN EFFECT
|7:00 PM
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Driver Introductions
|7:30 PM to conclusion of Event
|Start of Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (500 Laps, 266.5 Miles)
Sunday, August 18, 2019
|8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|Ticket Office / The Bruton Smith Building
|8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|Speedway World Souvenir Store / The Bruton Smith Building
|9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Guest Services/Lost and Found / The Bruton Smith Building